FCC Releases Final Version of TVStudy

The FCC has released its final version of the TVStudy software, which it will use to calculate interference protections and coverage areas in the repack of stations following the incentive auction, as well as initial coverages based on that final version.

The National Association of Broadcasters had sued the FCC over its TVStudy update (based on more current census information), arguing that coverage areas and interference should have been based on the version used when the incentive auction legislation passed the Congress. The legislation directed the FCC to make its best effort to protect station signals and contours after the auction.

The court upheld the FCC decision, paving the way for release of the info.

The FCC is asking for comment on that data, and points out that the stations list is not a final list of stations eligible for repacking and that it reflects current information which could, and likely will, change based on technical certifications by stations in advance of the auction.

In fact, the FCC said it was putting the info out how in order to get more input, after which it will put out final baseline coverage areas "well in advance of the auction."

To check out the latest station list, go here.

Comments are due July 30. NAB had no comment at press time.