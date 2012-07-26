FCC Releases Connect America Funding Map

The FCC released a map on Thursday showing where the $115

million in FCC Universal Service Fund/Connect America Fund broadband funding

was going in phase one of its migration of phone subsidies to fund rural

broadband rollouts, and Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Kentucky were among

the 13 states receiving no Connect America funding.

Wisconsin is getting the most of any state with over $38

million.

The other states not getting funding are Louisiana,

Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New

Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The funds have to be used to build out broadband to unserved

areas within three years.

"As our new map demonstrates, millions of Americans still

live, work, and travel in rural areas where access to high-speed Internet does

not exist," said FCC chairman Julius Genachowski in a statement.

"Through the FCC's Connect America Fund initiatives, we're helping

complete our nation's broadband infrastructure, which will lead to job

creation, economic growth, and innovation in the 21st century. The map is the

latest example of how the agency can use mapping technology to spur innovation

and to develop new products for the public."

The map provides a state-by-state breakdown of how much

support each is getting and how many counties and census blocks are being

served, and the state's total unserved population, defined as not getting at

least 3 Mbps downstream, 768 Kbps upstream, the FCC's current threshold

definition of high-speed broadband. The map does not include that unserved

total, or any other info, for any of the states not getting funds.

The FCC's goal for Connect America is to connect 7 million

unserved within six years.

Check the map out here.