FCC Releases CAF Funding Map
The FCC has released an interactive map
of the 600,000 or so homes and businesses getting broadband thanks to the
second round of funding in phase I of its Connect America Fund (CAF) broadband
subsidies.
That will give
independent telcoms information with which to challenge those funds if they
believe they are going to areas already served by broadband. The FCC points out
that the map could change due to those challenges
The Connect America
fund is part of the commission's effort to transition Universal Service Fund
monies from traditional phone subsidies to broadband.
The FCC last month
announced that over $385 million had been requested by providers in 44 states.
Now it is identifying where they will provide service down to the census block
level as part of an effort to insure the money is not used to overbuildexisting service.
Phase I money goes
to incumbent telcos in the best position to get expand quickly to unserved
areas.
