FCC Releases CAF Funding Map

The FCC has released an interactive map

of the 600,000 or so homes and businesses getting broadband thanks to the

second round of funding in phase I of its Connect America Fund (CAF) broadband

subsidies.

That will give

independent telcoms information with which to challenge those funds if they

believe they are going to areas already served by broadband. The FCC points out

that the map could change due to those challenges

The Connect America

fund is part of the commission's effort to transition Universal Service Fund

monies from traditional phone subsidies to broadband.

The FCC last month

announced that over $385 million had been requested by providers in 44 states.

Now it is identifying where they will provide service down to the census block

level as part of an effort to insure the money is not used to overbuildexisting service.

Phase I money goes

to incumbent telcos in the best position to get expand quickly to unserved

areas.