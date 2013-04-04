FCC Releases Broadband Survey Form

Cable operators, other ISPs and phone

companies need to get their broadband pricing paperwork in order.

The

FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau have

released an order outlining the survey it will be conducting with select

service providers (via an online reporting form) as soon as OMB signs off on

the paperwork collection.

The

bureaus have decided not to combine fixed and mobile broadband service in the

price survey related to its dispensation of broadband subsidies from the

Universal Service Fund as it migrates from traditional phone service to

broadband delivery of voice and data.

Communications

carriers eligible for funds to get broadband to high-cost (hard-to reach,

usually rural) areas are expected to provide that service at comparable rates

and terms to those offered in urban areas and the order says that that there

will be a stand-alone survey for fixed broadband that will including info on

speeds and usage-based pricing.

"The

information collected in this survey will be used to establish a rate floor

that eligible telecommunications carriers (ETCs) receiving high-cost loop

support (HCLS) or frozen high-cost support must meet to receive their full

support amounts and to help ensure that universal service support recipients

offering fixed voice and broadband services do so at reasonably comparable

rates to those in urban areas," the bureaus said in the joint item.

The

bureaus also said that since the FCC won't have come up with a benchmark rate

by the July 1, 2013 deadline for ETC fund recipients to

file their annual reports, they won't have to certify compliance with that

benchmark until the 2014 report.

The

bureaus said they would not try to come up with a blended rate for mobile and

fixed because "the differences in rate plans and other attributes of fixed

and mobile services would make it inordinately difficult to create a unified

benchmark."

The

commission plans to survey a "statistically valid sample" of all

fixed terrestrial providers, which serve census tracts in metropolitan areas.

For

ISPs (fixed broadband offerings), the survey will seek info on residential

non-discounted rates for all standalone services -- ISP's will not have to

break out prices from bundled offerings. The FCC had initially proposed

operators place their service in one of four service tiers, but agreed with

some of the commenters that using the service tier categories (72 combinations

of upload and download speeds) the FCC currently uses for its form 477broadband report

"might not accommodate the variety of plans currently offered" and

would have made it harder to fill out the survey.

ISPs

will have to report on any capacity allowance-based pricing and what actions

are taken when capacity is exceeded, including overage charges, traffic

blocking or limiting. ISPs will have the option of also reporting any roll over

policies that allow for unused capacity to be used in the following month.

Service

providers who receive a survey are expected to complete it within 30 days (the

FCC will contact those who do not). Failure to comply with the order could lead

to enforcement actions including fines.

The

FCC can't send out the survey until the Office of Management and Budget has

approved the new paperwork collection requirement.