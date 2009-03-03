FCC Releases Agenda For Second DTV Update Meeting

The FCC has released the agenda for its next public meeting (March 5), which, like the February meeting, will be an update on the DTV transition.



Also like the February gathering, the meeting will be divided into panels, and feature many of the same people. One panel will feature status reports from the FCC and NTIA, and a second with industry representatives including NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow, NAB President David Rehr, and MSTV President David Donovan.



On the government panel will be Dr. Bernadette McGuire-Rivera of NTIA, who is overseeing the DTV-to-analog converter box coupon program. By Thursday, NTIA is certainly hoping that the Office of Management and Budget has freed up the $650 million in the economic stimulus package that will allow it to clear up the 4 million-plus coupon applications on the NTIA waiting list.



For a list of all the participants, click here.

