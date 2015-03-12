FCC Release of Title II Order Unleashes Comment Deluge

The Federal Communications Commission's release of the Title II order Thursday opened the floodgates as stakeholders rushed to react to the 400-page document and began to figure out the details, where at least the two Republican commissioners argue many devils — rate regulation, unbundling and more — lie in wait.

Republican commissioner Ajit Pai, who associated the Title II plan with President Obama, not FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, after Obama urged the Title II approach, said the order means rate regulation, the potential outlawing of pro-consumer service plans and higher broadband bills.

He said the order will drive smaller broadband providers out of business, thus reducing competition rather than fostering it.

