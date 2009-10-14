FCC Relaunching Electronic Comment Filing System

The FCC is re-launching its electronic comment filing system (ECFS), part of FCC Chairman Julius Genacwhoski's push for a more web-friendly, as well as more open, commission.

The new system will make it easier for the public to search for and file comments in FCC proceedings.

Among the upgrades for ECFS 2.0 are the ability to file comments in multiple dockets and rulemakings in a single submission, advanced search functions, and RSS feeds, plus the ability to export data into Excel or as a PDF.

The changes will be outlined at an Oct. 23 public presentation.