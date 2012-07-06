FCC Rejects Allbritton Retrans Bad Faith Petition

The FCC denied on Friday a retrans negotiation complaint

petition filed by WJLA-TV Washington owner Allbritton against Shentel

Communications.

Allbritton, back in January, had filed an emergency petition

seeking a finding of bad faith negotiations and for failure to notify customers

of the impasse.

Allbritton had claimed that Shentel had offered terms, then

rejected Allbritton's acceptance of that offer, then "dropped" WJLA

without sufficient notice.

Shentel had countered that an Allbritton counteroffer mooted

the previous one it had accepted.

In rejecting the petition, the FCC pointed out that the

retrans impasse had been about price and, as it has said before, that is not

indicative of a lack of good faith on either part. The FCC said that once

Allbritton made a counteroffer, Shentel was not bound by the original offer.

The FCC declined to address the notice violation portion of

the complaint, but warned Shentel that if it did not provide the 30 days' notice

it is in violation of the rules, and that while it may not have enforced the

notice requirement religiously, that does not mean it can't if it chooses to.