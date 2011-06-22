FCC Reformers Unite for HillHearing

The House Communications

Subcommittee Republicans indicated Wednesday they want to move an FCC reform

bill from the drawing board to the president's desk, while Democrats argued

that the majority's version of reform is the wrong way to proceed, and one top

legislator argued it was an attempt to change procedure because some

Republicans did not like the conditions and commitments in the Comcast/NBCU

deal.

While all of the witnesses at a

Wednesday (June 22) hearing on a discussion draft of reforms agreed that the

FCC needed reforming, there were differences over how well it was already

instituting reforms on its own, and what Congress should do to speed that

process along.

Republicans generally want to

create shot clocks for action, require the commission to launch inquiries

whenever it proposes rules, always print the text of orders before adopting

them, essentially requiring the FCC to hew to deadlines and stricter standards

of justifying and implementing regs, including market and cost-benefit analyses

and making the regulatory standard more about preventing harms than an

"indeterminate" public interest standard.

Democrats at the hearing countered

that too strict a regimen could actually impede the process, while gutting the

public interest standard that they argue should be the FCC's North Star. Rep.

Henry Waxman (R-Calif.), ranking member of the House Energy & Commerce

Committee, said the draft had "serious defects" that would make the

FCC "less efficient and more bureaucratic."

The two poles were summed up by

FCC critic Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Rep. Anna Eshoo (R-Calif.). Blackburn,

who has been a strong critic of FCC process and decision making, particularly

with its imposition of new network neutrality rules, said it was time to bring

the agency to heel. "[W]e need to move the agency away from an institution

driven by activists pursuing social outcomes to one grounded in regulatory

humility and statutory obedience. Congress should slam the FCC's regulatory

back-door shut, lock it, and return the keys to the free market," she

said.

Eshoo countered that the FCC has

already taken pro-active steps toward more openness and accountability. She

said that the Congress should be wary of proposals, like some in the bill, that

she argued would diminish the ability to protect the public interest and

preserve competition. She was seconded by Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), who said the

reform bill should not limit merger conditions that the FCC imposes to meet

that public interest standard.

Waxman said the bill would impose

undue burdens on the FCC. He said that a cost-benefit analysis might be

appropriate for "a limited set of major rules," but should not become

a basis for "years of litigation." He also cited process reforms

under FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, and said the FCC had already showed it

could reform itself "without the need for action by Congress."

Committee Chairman Greg Walden

(R-Ore.), also praised Genachowski for "publishing the specific text of

proposed rules, by releasing orders shortly after adoption, and by proposing to

eliminate unnecessary and outdated regulations," but said that was

discretionary and Congress should make it mandatory. "It's not asking too

much to have the FCC actually codify a set of best practices and operate by them,"

he said.

The draft, circulated by Walden,

would among many other things prevent the FCC from imposing merger conditions

that did not mitigate harms directly related to a merger, and prevent any

voluntary conditions from being made part of a merger order unless they were

ones that could be imposed under FCC authority as a general rule.

Waxman argued that that was a case

of the Republicans using policy to try and change an outcome they did not like,

in this case the Comcast/NBCU. " I am concerned we are making procedural

changes to address outcomes with which we don't agree," Waxman said. He

pointed out that Walden and others had criticized Comcast's voluntary

commitments (which they argue were not "voluntary" but extracted).

"That appears to be why the current draft legislation radically alters the

FCC's authority under the Communications Act and could eviscerate the public

interest standard."

Waxman joined virtually everyone

else in supporting the draft's proposal to allow more than two commissioners to

meet outside of public meetings--so long as each party is represented and no

actual business is conducted-- arguably the draft's only unalloyed bipartisan

proposal. Though even that drew caveats from hearing witness Consumer

Federation of America's Mark Cooper. He said that transcripts, not just

summaries, should be made public after such meetings.

One hearing witness, Randolph May of the Free State Foundation, agreed with most of the

reforms, but said that the bill should go further by helping clear out old regs

as well putting tougher standards on adopting new ones. He has long argued

that there should be a presumption that FCC regs should

sunset unless the commission can make an affirmative case that they are still

necessary. He pitched that "rebuttable evidentiary presumption" as

being a pretty easy fix.

Walden called the draft the

starting point for discussion, but indicated he thought a bill would be the end

point. He got a second from several Republican colleagues, including Joe Barton

(R-Tex.), former E&C chair, who said he would support the draft with a few

tweaks.

The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association cheered the effort but did not weigh in on any

specifics. "We applaud Chairman Walden and other members of the committee

for their work in examining FCC reform ideas that may promote greater

transparency and predictability in agency decision-making," said NCTA

President Michael Powell in a statement.

"Given today's increasingly

competitive communications landscape, we appreciate efforts by the committee --

and by the Commission -- to engage in a â€˜fresh look' at agency procedures and

to free providers from unnecessary regulatory obstacles that impede the

development of new, innovative consumer offerings."

As FCC chairman, Powell called for

FCC reforms,

a point made during the hearing when he was cited by May for a comment he made

as a commissioner that the FCC's bureaucratic process was "too slow to

respond to the challenges of Internet time."