FCC Recognized as "Most Improved" Agency

The FCC got "most improved" agency in the federal government, according to the 2010 Office of Personnel Management Viewpoint Employee Satisfaction Survey, according to the FCC.

The survey measures the perceptions of employees about whether "conditions characterizing successful organizations are present in their agencies," says OPM, or essentially a personnel satisfaction survey.

"The survey results reflect the hard work being done throughout the agency to make the FCC a model of excellence in government," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.