FCC Recertifies Boston to Regulate Comcast Rates

The FCC's Media Bureau has recertified Boston to regulate

basic rates of cable provider Comcast, a decision that comes only weeks before

the National Cable & Telecommunications Association plans -- Comcast is its

largest member -- plans to hold its annual convention there.

But Comcast can stay that decision by seeking rate relief on

alternate grounds, which it is expected to do. "Comcast faces real competition

every day in Boston from DirecTV, Dish Network, and RCN," said the company

in a statement. "With the amount of competition in the city, we expect to

easily meet the so-called â€˜Competing Provider' test, and we plan to refile as

soon as possible as provided under the FCC Order. Importantly, Boston cannot

re-regulate until the Commission acts on that filing. With the level of

competition in the city, prices should be set by market forces, not by

regulation."

The city had petitioned the FCC to revoke its finding of

effective competition made back in 2001, saying the situation had changed. The

FCC agreed. It said that because overbuilder RCN passed less than a third 32.1%

of the Boston market and had no plans to expand were decisive in determining

that there was not effective competition from that overbuilder.

Comcast had argued that combining RCN with the two satellite

providers met the FCC test of at least 15% subscription to an alternative

service, but the FCC said that was a new argument and that its procedures do

not allow for it to consider that new evidence, as it were, but only the basis

for the original decertification.

But it did say it would entertain a new relief request from

Comcast based on those grounds, and that so long as it files that request

within 30 days of the release of the opinion and order, which came out today

(April 9), it will stay the city's ability to reregulate rates pending the

outcome of that request.

Boston Mayor Thomas Menino filed the petition for basic

cable rate re-regulation at the FCC back in May, citing three Comcast rate

increases in the city and what he said was a lack of competition. The most

recent increase came Feb. 19.