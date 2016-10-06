FCC Ready to Help With Hurricane Matthew

FCC staffers will be ready to help broadcasters, cable operators, and other communications providers potentially impacted by Hurricane Matthew, which is predicted to hit the southern East Coast of the U.S. as a Category 4 storm with winds of 120-plus mph late Thursday through Friday.

The commission put out a public notice that it will be available 24/7 through the weekend and told anyone who needed assistance, including first responders, in "initiating, resuming or maintaining communications operation" to contact the FCC Operations Center at 202-418-1122 or email at FCCOPCenterAfcc.gov.

An FCC staffer emphasized that the contact was only for communications-related questions.