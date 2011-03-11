FCC Reaches Out to Japanese Officials

The FCC has contacted Japanese officials to offer any help

on the telecommunications front in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami

there.

"We have reached out to our regulatory contacts in

Japan," said FCC International Bureau spokesman Tom Sullivan. "We are

working with the State Department and the National Telecommunications &

Information Administration to consider what assistance we might be able to

provide."

What can the U.S. government do? In the Haiti earthquake, the FCC took a proactive role, said

Sullivan, including providing technical assistance on emergency communications

as well as passing along offers of help from private industry. He pointed out

that Japan is a different situation, with a robust communications system.

"They are very well prepared for a situations like this. But, nevertheless

we would be able to offer expertise should they need help."

Sullivan said that the international bureau could serve as a contact

point for anyone in industry seeking information on whether and how they might

be able to help. "We're not asking industry for help," he said, but

said that given the FCC's international contacts with Japan, "should

anyone have a desire to help, we can be a point of contact at the FCC that they

can reach out to."

The President said Friday morning that the government

remains in close contact with officials in the Pacific region of this country

for possible impact from the tsunami, and advised everyone in potentially

affected regions (which includes on the California and Oregon coasts) to listen

to "NOAA Weather Radio and their local news to monitor for updates and

directions provided by their local officials."