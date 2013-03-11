FCC Re-Charters Diversity Committee

The FCC has re-chartered its diversity advisory committee

with a new slate of members that includes Comcast's Rudy Brioche and NAMIC president

Nicol Turner-Lee.

The committee "advises the Commission regarding

policies and practices that will enhance diversity in the telecommunications

and related industries."

"I am pleased that the FCC will continue to benefit

from the knowledge and wise counsel of some of the country's best

diversity-centric thinkers," said FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn, the

FCC's first African-American woman commissioner. "I want to thank chairman

Genachowski for re-constituting the committee, and look forward to receiving

and acting on the recommendations and research that the group will

generate."

The FCC has put a vote on its media ownership rule changes

on hold while it awaits results of an outside study on the impact of those

changes on diverse ownership. Separately, but in a related move, it has sought

comment on the form it uses to collect info on diversity in broadcast station

ownership.

Click

here to check out all the members of the new committee.