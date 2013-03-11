FCC Re-Charters Diversity Committee
The FCC has re-chartered its diversity advisory committee
with a new slate of members that includes Comcast's Rudy Brioche and NAMIC president
Nicol Turner-Lee.
The committee "advises the Commission regarding
policies and practices that will enhance diversity in the telecommunications
and related industries."
"I am pleased that the FCC will continue to benefit
from the knowledge and wise counsel of some of the country's best
diversity-centric thinkers," said FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn, the
FCC's first African-American woman commissioner. "I want to thank chairman
Genachowski for re-constituting the committee, and look forward to receiving
and acting on the recommendations and research that the group will
generate."
The FCC has put a vote on its media ownership rule changes
on hold while it awaits results of an outside study on the impact of those
changes on diverse ownership. Separately, but in a related move, it has sought
comment on the form it uses to collect info on diversity in broadcast station
ownership.
