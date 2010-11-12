FCC Quizzes Ivi CEO On Comcast/NBCU Online Access Issue

Complete Comcast/NBCU Coverage

The FCC sought out ivi TV CEO Todd Weaver to

talk about the Comcast/NBCU merger's online content access implications,

according to a spokesman for the company.

"We were approached," said

Hal Bringman of a meeting with FCC staffers about what ivi described

as Comcast's "contractual roadblocks" in cable carriage deals that

prevent programmers from also streaming that content through ivi's online

video site.

According to a filing with the FCC about the

conversation, Weaver talked with staffers from the FCC's Media Bureau, General

Counsel's office and Office of Strategic Planning. Weaver argued that those

"roadblocks" have prevented it from building its business and

"hampered the consumer's ability to obtain lower cost television programming."

Some Comcast deal critics have argued that the FCC

needs to consider applying conditions to the deal that guarantee nondiscriminatory access

to online programming.

Weaver supplied a list of the cable channels he

said had some kind of online exclusivity provisions in their Comcast

contracts or were concerned about steps Comcast could take to disadvantage

their channels if they struck online deals outside of the contract,

or had trouble striking deals with Comcast. They included channels that already

have a carriage bone to pick with the company over traditional carriage--Tennis

Channel and Wealth TV--as well as the Documentary Channel, Univision, and

Northwest Cable News.

Comcast points out that it has a long-term

contract with Tennis Channel that mirrors those of other operators, and that most

major operators don't carry Wealth TV at all, and that an FCC administrative

law judge has already found their programming carriage complaint to be without

merit (the full commission has yet to rule, however).

Ivi TV is currently battling the major

networks, their associated studios, and at least one broadcaster/cable operator(Cox) for copyright infringement. Ivi

argues that it has the right to retransmit TV station content without

negotiating an individual retransmission consent agreement, asserting a right

under copyright law as an online multichannel video operator, but arguing it

does not fit the FCC's definition of a cable operator subject to retransmission

consent/must carry rules.