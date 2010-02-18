FCC Proposes Turning Federal Buildings into Broadband Anchor Institutions

The FCC said Feb. 18 that it would propose using federal

buildings as anchor institutions for broadband service, saying federal assets

have "not [been] used effectively to spur local adoption and deployment of

broadband."

That was one in a series of proposals the FCC signaled will be part of a

national broadband deployment and adoption plan due to Congress March 17.

At its public meeting Thursday, the commission's broadband team outlined a

series of those proposals to further so-called national purposes, which include

healthcare, education, energy, environmental issues, government services and

access, public safety, homeland security, job training, and small business

development. That list suggests just how big and all-encompassing the FCC's

task is.

"[Government] policies have often inhibited or failed to provide

incentives for investment in and innovative use of broadband," said the

FCC. In addition to using government buildings to drive broadband adoption, the

FCC suggested the government could better coordinate its broadband grants,

release more government information online, "enable citizen-centric online

services," and encourage more use of social media.

If the government is going to put more of its services online, broadband

deployment will be a key goal so citizens have equal access to those services.

For example, some state governments are discounting online renewals of car

registrations, which could translate into a tax, or at least an additional

burden, on those without ready access to online registration. Those tend to be

rural and poorer communities.

Among the other plan proposals will be: 1) to launch a public-private

partnership to boost technology training for small and disadvantaged

businesses, which would include female- and minority-owned businesses; 2) to

use the Rural Health Care Program to subsidize broadband deployment and ongoing

costs while expanding the pool of eligible providers; and 3) to boost digital

educational content and "promote digital literacy for students and

teachers."

The cable industry has proposed a 50% price break on broadband service to homes

with middle-schoolers qualifying for government-subsidized school lunches, but

only if the government steps up to fund digital literacy.

On the energy front, the commission is recommending "promoting and

improving commercial broadband networks as a way to modernize the energy

grid."

"As the author of the requirement in the Recovery Act tasking the FCC

to develop a National Broadband Plan for our country, I am heartened by today's

preview," said Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). "The outline announced today

suggests that the Commission is on track to fulfill the mandate that I wrote by

producing a bold, future-focused, strategy for broadband deployment and

adoption in our country."