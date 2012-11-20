FCC Proposes Not Applying Accessibility Requirements to Internet Video

The FCC has proposed, at least for now, not to apply its

emergency information and video description rules to Internet-delivered video,

although it will apply to MVPDs using IP technology to deliver their

traditional video services.

Broadcasters and cable operators are required by the

Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010 to make

emergency information accessible to the blind and visually impaired, including

having the requisite equipment.

On Monday, the FCC issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on

making that information more accessible by requiring the use of a secondary

audio stream to provide information aurally that is being provided visually

during programming other than newscasts, which already have accessibility

requirements for emergency info dating back to 2000. Currently, broadcasters

and cable operators are only required to broadcast a tone -- which is usually

then followed by a silent crawl of the information. Those who are blind and

visually impaired may then have to tune to the radio to get the actual

emergency info. The FCC is proposing requiring that the emergency crawl info be

available aurally via a secondary TV channel to eliminate that extra step.

The FCC also asks whether, as an alternative, it should

require or allow alternatives to that approach, including requiring broadcasters

to follow the tone with a short message telling the visually-impaired audience

where they can get the information -- radio station or phone number, or

requiring a shortened version of the textual information on the primary

channel.

And while the FCC clearly sees over-the-top video as a

potential competitor to traditional video, it is not yet ready to migrate those

broadcaster and traditional MVPD obligations onto Internet delivery, suggesting

it is bound by statutory language.

"Congress did not explicitly extend the scope of the

emergency information rules to IP-delivered video programming, as it did in

requiring closed captioning of IP-delivered video programming," the

commission pointed out. But it did suggest that could change. "At the outset,

we do not, at this time, extend the scope of the emergency information and

video description rules in this proceeding beyond the category of programming

already covered by our existing emergency information and video description

rules."

Commenters will have 20 days to weigh in after the notice's

publication in the Federal Register, and reply comments are due 30 days after

that.