FCC Proposes Fining Three Stations for Kids TV Reporting Violations

The FCC has proposed fining three stations a total of almost

$45,000 in fines for violating kids TV reporting requirements and not reporting

those violations when asking for license renewal.

According to notices of apparent liability, the FCC proposes

to fine KPLC Lake Charles, La., $20,000 for failing 18 times during its license

period to file its children's TV reports in a timely manner (a $17,000 fine),

and also failing to report that fact when applying for a license renewal

(another $3,000). Stations are required to file quarterly reports on their

efforts to serve the educational and informational needs of children. The FCC

called that an "apparent willful and/or repeated violation."

The FCC proposes to fine Unity Broadcasting's W34DV

Boonville, Miss., $15,000 for repeatedly violating its kids TV reporting rules

($12,000), and another $3,000 for not mentioning on its renewal application

that it had been cited for past violations.

Finally, the commission has proposed fining San-Lee

Community Broadcasting's WBFT-CA in Sanford, N.C., $9,000 for reporting

violations over five years and for not reporting that admitted violation when

it sought license renewal.

The stations all have 30 days to respond

to/challenge the proposed fine.