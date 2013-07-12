FCC Proposes Fining Three Stations for Kids TV Reporting Violations
The FCC has proposed fining three stations a total of almost
$45,000 in fines for violating kids TV reporting requirements and not reporting
those violations when asking for license renewal.
According to notices of apparent liability, the FCC proposes
to fine KPLC Lake Charles, La., $20,000 for failing 18 times during its license
period to file its children's TV reports in a timely manner (a $17,000 fine),
and also failing to report that fact when applying for a license renewal
(another $3,000). Stations are required to file quarterly reports on their
efforts to serve the educational and informational needs of children. The FCC
called that an "apparent willful and/or repeated violation."
The FCC proposes to fine Unity Broadcasting's W34DV
Boonville, Miss., $15,000 for repeatedly violating its kids TV reporting rules
($12,000), and another $3,000 for not mentioning on its renewal application
that it had been cited for past violations.
Finally, the commission has proposed fining San-Lee
Community Broadcasting's WBFT-CA in Sanford, N.C., $9,000 for reporting
violations over five years and for not reporting that admitted violation when
it sought license renewal.
The stations all have 30 days to respond
to/challenge the proposed fine.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.