FCC Proposes to Eliminate UHF Discount

As expected, the FCC voted Thursday to eliminate the UHF discount, which

allowed TV station owners to count only 50% of a UHF's audience toward the

FCC's 39% cap on a station group's total audience reach.

The item was

approved 2-1, with Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai dissenting. The item

proposes grandfathering deals currently in the pipeline, but not those struck

after the FCC releases the NPRM approved Thursday. It also proposes that when

grandfathered UHF's are sold, the discount will not transfer with them.

While existing groups' UHF stations are grandfathered, the FCC left it self some wiggle room in the NPRM, which asks: "Are there other strategies we should consider or employ to address existing broadcast station ownership groups that would exceed the 39 percent limit if the UHF discount were eliminated?"

Acting FCC chair

Mignon Clyburn has billed the change as noncontroversial--given that UHF

stations are no longer the red-headed spectrum stepchildren in digital that

they were in analog, which has been the case since the 2009 DTV transition. In

her statement, she pointed out that there was no longer any technical

justification for the discount and that its elimination has been anticipated

for years--as far back as 1998. The TV industry has anticipated elimination of

discount for over a decade, she said, and no market participant should be

surprised.

Pai said he agreed

that it was probably time to get rid of the discount, but it was the way the

commission was doing it that drew his dissent.

"[B]ecause the

NPRM we adopt this morning proposes to dramatically tighten our national

television ownership cap and to essentially make that rule change effective

immediately, I must respectfully dissent," he said.

He said the FCC

should have at the same time reviewed that 39% cap and whether it should be

raised. "Eliminating the UHF discount would substantially tighten the

national ownership limit," he said. "But while today's item proposes

to tighten the national cap, it does not seek comment on whether doing so would

be a good idea."

Pai is also

concerned that deals struck between Thursday's relaese of the NPRM and the final order would

also be subject to the change.

He points out that the item "only proposes

to eliminate the UHF discount. It does not actually end the UHF discount. [Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake appeared to make

that point himself in introducing the item as the start of a proceeding to

consider elimination]. The UHF discount will be the law of the land tomorrow and every day after that unless the Commission

votes to repeal it," he said. "Through its grandfathering proposal,

however, today's NPRM effectively tells the private marketplace to behave as if

the UHF discount has already been eliminated, treating the rest of the

rulemaking process like an empty formality. The practical results of this

"sentence first, verdict afterward" approach will be to dampen the market for

broadcast transactions and depress station values. Perhaps that's the point,

but it won't serve either private or public interests well."

The last reference

to that "perhaps" being the point appears to be a reference to the

price the FCC will have to pay to move broadcasters off their spectrum for the

incentive auction.

Some broadcasters

also see the FCC move as a way to further limit them and depress the station

sales market as the FCC encourages broadcasters to give up their UHF spectrum

in the upcoming incentive auctions.

Industry players saw

the timing of the UHF item under Clyburn's watch as a shot across the bow at

Super Groups like Sinclair. In fact, Sinclair struck a deal Wednesday to buy some more stations on the eve

of the vote that limits its further growth--it was just under the 39%

cap--without the discount--before that most recent announced purchase.

Consolidation critic Free Press was pleased by the FCC decision.

"Whatever the original justification was for this discount, it's now obsolete," said policy director Matt Wood. "Broadcasters have known for the last nine years that the discount was under review. The rule lost its technical justification long ago and became nothing more than a gift for large conglomerates. Unfortunately, the item today would grandfather any broadcasters with deals currently pending. But the broadcasters cutting these deals had no right to expect the continuation of this outdated loophole."

Wood said he was disappointed that Pai "has sided with broadcasters in arguing against the congressionally mandated limit."