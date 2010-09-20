FCC Proposes 2012 Low Power DTV Transition Deadline

The FCC has put low power TV stations on notice

that they need to come up with a digital conversion plan, and has

proposed a 2012 hard deadline to cut the analog cord. "With the full power

transition now complete and providing the incentive for

viewers, we believe it is appropriate to now require low power television stations

to complete their transition to digital," the commission said Friday.

While full-power broadcasters had to pull the plug

June 12, 2009, low-power stations had no such deadline.

The commission issued a Notice of Proposed

Rulemaking Friday teeing up a variety of issues that need to be resolved,

including whether to adopt a hard deadline for the low-power analog

shut-off. "We propose that this time frame provides the

best balance of allowing low power stations the flexibility needed for a successful

transition to digital while ensuring that the transition occurs as quickly as

possible," the commission said.

A 2012 deadline would also coincide with the three

years the FCC gave low-power stations back in 2009 to construct

digital facilities.

The FCC says that it will entertain suggestions

for an earlier deadline, but says it is concerned that stations

could transition to digital channels that might no longer be available when the

FCC reallocates spectrum as part of the national broadband

plan.

Low-power stations operating in channels 52-69,

where full-power broadcasters have already been moved out to make way for

wireless carriers, would be asked to vacate earlier, by Dec. 31, 2011.

The final comment date on the order is 90 days after publication in the

federal register.