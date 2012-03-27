FCC Process Reform Bill Passes House

A Republican-backed FCC reform bill passed the

House 247 to 174 Tuesday, but is expected to go no further given the opposition

by the White House and the signal from Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) that he has no plans to bring up a Senate version.

The

bill would limit the conditions the FCC could put on mergers, require it to do

cost-benefit analysis and market impact analysis on its regulations before

adopting them, with those reviews reviewable by a court. It would put shot

clocks on FCC decisions -- no more dockets open for years -- and extend comment

periods to 60 days (the FCC now has discretion over the length) and require

that the FCC publish the language of decisions they vote on and release

decisions in a timely manner.

The

House vote came after lengthy debate of the defeat or withdraw of various

amendments. Those included one that would have required anyone buying political

ad time to disclose in TV station and cable operator political files the names

of any parties that contributed more than $10,000 toward the campaign. The

amendment, from Democrat Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) was an effort to provide more

disclosure for the direct ad funding made possible by the Supreme Court

Citizens United decision.

The

debate on the House floor mirrored, and featured many of the same players, the

debate in the House Energy & Commerce Committee. Subcommittee Chairman Greg

Walden (R-Ore), who sponsored the bill, argued that the bill was modest reform

that applied the spirit of the President's executive order to government

agencies on regulation cost-benefit analysis to the FCC, which is an

independent agency and not bound by the order. The FCC has already said it

would follow that spirit, and Walden gave FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski props

for "really excellent" regulatory reforms. But he said a future

chairman could wipe those away.

Eshoo,

along with Henry Waxman, the bill's most high profile opponents, said it would

gut the FCC by requiring onerous new process requirements that would result in

a less effective agency. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) former chairman of the

Telecommunications (now Communications) Subcommittee, and a famed phrase-turner,

said the bill would create the "Fully Constrained Commission," and

said it would be the Republicans' first jobs bill, since it would create jobs

for lawyers and lobbyists.

Waxman

said that the bill was not process reform but, "a fundamental assault on

the FCC's ability to protect the public interest." He also said the fact

that it subjected the FCC's regulatory justifications -- like cost-benefit and

market analyses -- to judicial review meant that it could paralyze the FCC.

Rep.

John Dingell (D-Mich.) chairman emeritus of Energy & Commerce called it a

bad bill that does nothing to reform anything."

Eshoo

said she opposed the bill "even though there are some parts that I

support." The reference was likely to her sunshine amendment, which

Republicans voted to approve in committee. That would allow more than two

commissioners to meet outside of public meetings so long as one of each party

was represented and no official business was conducted. The idea is that

commissioners wouldn't have to meet by proxy through staff members when they

want to talk out an issue.

National

Cable & Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell praised the

bill. "We applaud Chairman Walden for his leadership in securing U.S.

House approval of this important FCC reform legislation which will promote

greater transparency and predictability in Commission decision making," he

said. "The U.S. telecommunications

marketplace is a dynamic sector that is providing consumers with an endless

array of competitive products and services that are transforming commerce,

communication and education. The regulatory framework envisioned by this

reform legislation will ensure that private enterprise can continue to invest

and innovate with more consistent and precise federal government oversight.

We'll look forward to working with members of the House and Senate on these

important issues."

The

National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners was not ready to

endorse the bill in its entirety, but it liked what it liked. "While NARUC has

not taken a position on every section in this legislation," said the

group, "we commend the House for moving several important reforms forward.

The Federal Communications Commission Process Reform Act contains numerous

bipartisan proposals that will increase transparency and streamline the

agency's operations. We thank Chairman Walden and agree with him that FCC

Chairman Genachowski has taken several steps to improve the way the agency

functions.

"Importantly,

the bill requires the FCC to release specific language in proposed rules for

public comment within a reasonable timeframe. The legislation also makes the

important work of our several Federal-State joint boards and conferences far

more efficient, allowing us to address critical consumer issues in a more

timely fashion. Both of these sections are bipartisan and signal an opportunity

to improve the FCC's operations, an opportunity that should not be missed."