FCC Pressed on Political Ad Disclosures

In a marathon FCC oversight hearing in the

Senate Commerce Committee Tuesday, the commissioners were hammered and probed

on a host of issues from media ownership and universal service reform to the

just-approved T-Mobile/MetroPCS merger, cable deregulation retransmissionconsent, and political ad disclosures.

During

the hearing, all the commissioners committed to trying to expedite the

incentive auctions, though not all were certain the FCC could make its

self-imposed 2014 deadline.

One

of the more pointed exchanges involved the FCC's enforcement of advertising

disclosure rules for political spots.

Sen.

Bill Nelson spent his allotted time on that issue alone. He asked whether the

FCC commissioners were willing to use their disclosure authority to require

identifying not only the PACs and other groups paying for ads, but the

underlying funders "hiding behind the Committee for God, Mother and

Country." Congress attempted but failed to mandate such sponsorship IDs in

legislation (the DISCLOSE Act) that failed to pass this year. "You have

the statory power," he said. "You don't have to do what we failed to

do four years ago, to pass the disclosure act."

He

pointed out that in the Citizens United Supreme Court decision that lifted a

ban on corporate and union funding of campaign ads, a majority of justices (8

of 9) said that disclosure was the less restrictive alternative to what they

saw as a ban on speech. "That would indicate that the court was looking

approvingly on disclosure."

The

reaction from the commissioners was mixed. All the commissioners said

disclosure was a good thing. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski called it a

"First Amendment-friendly, powerful tool," and pointed out that the

FCC last year adopted a rule requiring the political files of some stations to

be posted online. He said the next step would be to assess that role out,

consider the issues raised, including Nelson's, and proceed from there.

Nelson

pointed out that legislation that did pass two years ago requires on-air

identification of all advertisers, and that the FCC has the authority to decide

how to do that. Genachowski said that the FCC should look into "going more

deeply into who the actual funders are."

The

commissioners also all agreed that the FCC should enforce its rules, but

Commissioner Ajit Pai suggested it was unclear whether disclosures applied

beyond the groups to the underlying funders, while Commissioner Robert McDowell

said there were a number of issues involved in such a decision, including

whether the Federal Election Commission or the FCC is the right forum, and

whether broadcasters should be the enforcers on these groups.

Both

Pai and McDowell also pointed to the difficulty of fitting a series of funders

into a TV ad of limited duration. He also pointed to a 2012 GAO report that

found the FCC should update its sponsorship guidance to broadcasters, something

he supports.

Commissioner

Jessica Rosenworcel was the most unqualified supporter of Nelson's. "I

will make it easy for you. Yes. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and we should

look at our rules and make sure they are updated." Commissioner Clyburn

said she would be willing to work with Nelson if the FCC weren't doing

something it should be.

Republican

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas suggested that

stepping into the disclosure fight was something the FCC should not be doing.

He

cautioned the commissioners that the FCC had a long tradition of

nonpartisanship, which could be at risk. Pointing to the deep political

divisions over the DISCLOSE Act, he said: "Were the commission to endeavor

through rulemaking to end-run Congress and adopt a rule that would perceived [certainly

by his Republican colleagues] as overtly partisan, doing so could well

undermine the integrity and imperil the independence of the commission.

Notable

for its absence was any questioning about media violence--although committee

Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) did touch on the issue.

The

chairman closed out his questioning by saying that he had a question for

Genachowski on violence, but then added "you can't do anything about it,

and my time has run out."

He

touched on it again at the end of the hearing, saying "I could go on to

violence, but I know what you would say and I know what I would answer."

What they would say, he explained, was that they did not have the authority to

regulate violence. What he said is that he will continue to work on the issue.