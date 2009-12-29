FCC Preserves Retrans 'Good Faith' Provision

The FCC has amended its rules to extend the good faith

requirement in retransmission consent negotiations until March 1 or longer

if Congress moves a related sunset date. But the FCC had to work fast.

That provision [325(b)(3)(C)(ii) of the Communications

Act for those keeping track] prevents broadcasters "from

engaging in exclusive contracts for carriage or failing to negotiate in good

faith." It is not exactly clear what the FCC defines as good

faith, but the issue has been heating up of late due to retrans fights between

Fox and Time Warner and Sinclair and Mediacom, respectively.

The good faith/nonexclusive bargaining rule had been

expected to be extended, along with the satellite copyright license to import

distant network TV station signals, as part of the reauthorization of the

Satellite Home Viewer Extension and Reauthorization Act (SHVERA).

But a revised satellite bill got hung up and Congress

extended the SHVERA bill until March 1 as a stop-gap measure. That came as

an amendment to the Defense Appropriations Act, which only passed Dec. 19. The

FCC then needed to move the retrans bargaining sunset date to March 1 or it,

too, would have expired.

Without that extension the requirement that TV stations not

enter into exclusive contracts for carriage (say cutting out satellite

operators in favor of cable) or that they negotiate in good faith would have

expired on Dec. 31.

That, in turn, could have had major implications for future

retrans fights. Mediacom, for example,

has argued that Sinclair is not bargaining in good faith, and Time Warner has

taken aim at Fox.

If a new satellite bill has not been agreed to by that March

1 date and Congress again extends the SHVERA sunset date, the FCC sunset of the

good faith/nonexclusive bargaining rule will automatically move right along

with it.

The FCC said it was not providing time for comment on

amending the sunset date because it didn't have the time.

"We are amending these rules without providing prior

public notice and comment because prior notice and comment would be

impracticable in this case," the FCC said in an order released Tuesday. "Section 1003(b) of the Department of

Defense Appropriations Act, 2010 was enacted on December 19, 2009, less than two weeks before

the sunset date of January

1, 2010. This provides the Commission with an insufficient amount

of time to publish a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Federal Register, to

allow time for meaningful comment, and to consider those comments before taking

the necessary actions..."