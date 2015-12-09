FCC Prepares Flash Cut to New FCC.Gov

An FCC spokesperson said the switchover to its redesigned website will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday and should be done by midnight.

Essentially that will be a flash cut to the URL for the new page, which has already been on the site as a link to what has been the beta version and will assume "alpha" status going forward.

The idea is to make it a more consumer-friendly site while preserving and improving the interactive systems, like document search and filing, used by industry and public interest stakeholders. Updating those systems is still a work in progress and will not be part of the flash cut, which is more about the site redesign and content management.

Also still in the works is a more consumer-facing incentive auction adjunct to the traditional auctions page reachable through the FCC's Wireless Bureau subsite link.

The spokesperson said the site was not set in stone, and that the FCC would continue to take feedback and adjust as necessary.

The FCC's website has taken some hits in the past, both inside and outside the commission, for a lack of user-friendliness.