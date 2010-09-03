FCC Praised for Continued Call for Comments
Groups looking to dissuade the FCC from
moving quickly on Title II reclassification or codifying/expanding its
network neutrality principles continued to weigh in with shout-outs for
the FCC's decision to call for more commentson wireless broadband and specialized services.
"I believe that the FCC's recent
decision to take additional comments regarding broadband in America will
help to ensure a more informed process moving forward," said Calvin
Smyre, president of the National Black Caucus of State
Legislators. "A fact-based discussion on these difficult, yet critical
issues will bring us closer to ensuring an open, universal Internet for
the future."
Business group Women Impacting Public
Policy, whose partners include Women in Cable Telecommunications,
Verizon and AT&T, also praised the FCC's move as one that would
provide more clarity and common ground, saying "We are hopeful
that this process will yield a regulatory foundation that ensures that
innovation, investment and job creation can continue."
The cable and telco industry's chief knock on Title II is that it would discourage investment and innovation in broadband.
Another business group, the National
Black Chamber of Commerce said the FCC was right to proceed with
caution. It said that the "rush to impose new proposed rules would
undermine the Administration's goal of universal broadband."
"A consensus plan based on the input of a
variety of players in the technology industry on both sides of this
debate would be a win for small, minority businesses and consumers
alike," said NBCC President Harry Alford in a statement.
Ditto Arts+Labs, a group promoting
Internet innovation and creativity with the help of backing from
AT&T, Verizon, NBCU, and Viacom. "There is no need to impose hasty
and burdensome regulations that may unintentionally create
consumer harm where none previously existed," said Arts + Labs CO-Chair
Mike McCurry. "Arts+Labs hopes the FCC will continue to listen to
public input and carefully consider the potential unintended
consequences of flawed, restrictive rules to consumers, creators
and providers."
A senior FCC official told B&C that
"securing a solid legal foundation for broadband policy is too important
an issue to rush."
