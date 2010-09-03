FCC Praised for Continued Call for Comments

Groups looking to dissuade the FCC from

moving quickly on Title II reclassification or codifying/expanding its

network neutrality principles continued to weigh in with shout-outs for

the FCC's decision to call for more commentson wireless broadband and specialized services.

"I believe that the FCC's recent

decision to take additional comments regarding broadband in America will

help to ensure a more informed process moving forward," said Calvin

Smyre, president of the National Black Caucus of State

Legislators. "A fact-based discussion on these difficult, yet critical

issues will bring us closer to ensuring an open, universal Internet for

the future."

Business group Women Impacting Public

Policy, whose partners include Women in Cable Telecommunications,

Verizon and AT&T, also praised the FCC's move as one that would

provide more clarity and common ground, saying "We are hopeful

that this process will yield a regulatory foundation that ensures that

innovation, investment and job creation can continue."

The cable and telco industry's chief knock on Title II is that it would discourage investment and innovation in broadband.

Another business group, the National

Black Chamber of Commerce said the FCC was right to proceed with

caution. It said that the "rush to impose new proposed rules would

undermine the Administration's goal of universal broadband."

"A consensus plan based on the input of a

variety of players in the technology industry on both sides of this

debate would be a win for small, minority businesses and consumers

alike," said NBCC President Harry Alford in a statement.

Ditto Arts+Labs, a group promoting

Internet innovation and creativity with the help of backing from

AT&T, Verizon, NBCU, and Viacom. "There is no need to impose hasty

and burdensome regulations that may unintentionally create

consumer harm where none previously existed," said Arts + Labs CO-Chair

Mike McCurry. "Arts+Labs hopes the FCC will continue to listen to

public input and carefully consider the potential unintended

consequences of flawed, restrictive rules to consumers, creators

and providers."

A senior FCC official told B&C that

"securing a solid legal foundation for broadband policy is too important

an issue to rush."