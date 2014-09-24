FCC Ponders Retrans Document Request

The FCC has given interested parties until Friday (Sept. 26) to comment on whether the FCC should extend additional protections to copies of retransmission consent- and program carriage-related documents it is asking for in connection with its review of the Comcast/Time Warner Cable/Charter and AT&T/DirecTV merger proposals.

Some broadcasters and cable companies have told the commission the information is highly confidential and that the contracts should be reviewed at the Justice Department because FCC protective orders are not sufficient to protect the information if the FCC places them in the public record of the proceeding.

The FCC wants a lot of answers in a short amount of time.

