FCC Ponders New Broadband Privacy Role

The FCC has released its agenda for an April 28 public workshop on broadband consumer privacy.

This issue has gained front-burner status after the FCC reclassified broadband under Title II. The commission already had oversight of cable operators CPNI (customer proprietary network information). Now that its ISPs are telecom, not information services, the Federal Trade Commission's oversight of broadband CPNI moves to the FCC.

The workshop is meant to gather info on how the FCC protects the privacy of consumers use of broadband Internet access services, just as it protects the users of traditional services — their VOD records, for example.

