FCC Plans Auction Session for NAB Show

The FCC has provided dates for its next set of Incentive Auction Task Force information sessions—including date changes in two markets—and it will take advantage of the National Association of Broadcasters convention in early April, where thousands of broadcasters from across the country will be gathering.

Those sessions are the private meetings with broadcasters, in both group sessions and individually, to talk about how much they can potentially make from the auction and the logistics of participation.

The new dates for the auction road show, which began in February and will continue into June, are:

March 30, 2015: Cincinnati, Ohio

March 31, 2015: Columbus, Ohio

April 1, 2015: Cleveland, Ohio

**April 7, 2015: Louisville, Ky.

**April 8, 2015: Indianapolis, Ind.

April 13-14, 2015: Las Vegas, Nev. (in conjunction with the NAB Show. General session to be held April 14, 12:45 p.m.-2 p.m.).

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler is still targeting a first-quarter 2015 auction.

**These two are changes from the FCC’s initial plan for an April 6 session in Louisville and April 7 in Indianapolis.