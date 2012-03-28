FCC Picks Incentive Auction Advisers

The FCc has picked three companies, Auctionomics, Power Auctions and MicroTech, to help it design the incentive auctions that will reclaim broadcast spectrum and re-auction it, presumably to wireless broadband providers.

Leading the advisory team is Auctionomics Chairman Paul Milgrom, a professor at Stanford and member of the National Academy of Sciences and an expert in auction theory and design. He will be familiar to FCC watchers as the advisor on the FCC's first spectrum auction.

Also from Auctionomics -- and Stanford -- are professors Jonathan Levin and Ilya Segal, the former chair of the Econ Department, the latter an expert in competition policy, according to the commission.

Washington-based Power Auctions, which has designed spectrum auctions for Canada and Australia, and information technology company MicoTech, will provide their expertise as well. MicroTech will provide "state-of-the-art security, systems development and implementation support directly tied to their cloud computing solutions," says the FCC.

FCC sources suggest coming up with the auction design will be a months-long process that will include a number of workshops on various issues and input from the public.