FCC Outlines Noncom Process For JapanFund-Raising

The FCC has issued guidelines for noncommercial stations who

want to solicit contributions to disaster aide for Japan.

FCC rules prohibit noncoms from engaging in on-air

fund-raising for anyone else but themselves, but the commission has issued

waivers in the past following disasters of "particular uniqueness or

magnitude." Given the combination of a 9.0 earthquake, a tsunami and a

nuclear meltdown, the Japanses situation clearly qualifies.

Generally the FCC issues waivers for fund-raising ranging

from a one-time broadcast to a campaign of a few days.

Any TV station that wants to hold such a campaign should

e-mail Barbara Kreisman. Radio stations should e-mail

Peter Doyle and Michael Wagner.



That e-mail should include "the nature of the

fundraising effort; the proposed duration of the fundraising effort; the

organization(s) to which funds will be donated; and whether the fundraiser will

be part of the licensee's regularly scheduled pledge drive or fundraising

effort."