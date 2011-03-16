FCC Outlines Noncom Process For JapanFund-Raising
The FCC has issued guidelines for noncommercial stations who
want to solicit contributions to disaster aide for Japan.
FCC rules prohibit noncoms from engaging in on-air
fund-raising for anyone else but themselves, but the commission has issued
waivers in the past following disasters of "particular uniqueness or
magnitude." Given the combination of a 9.0 earthquake, a tsunami and a
nuclear meltdown, the Japanses situation clearly qualifies.
Generally the FCC issues waivers for fund-raising ranging
from a one-time broadcast to a campaign of a few days.
Any TV station that wants to hold such a campaign should
e-mail Barbara Kreisman. Radio stations should e-mail
Peter Doyle and Michael Wagner.
That e-mail should include "the nature of the
fundraising effort; the proposed duration of the fundraising effort; the
organization(s) to which funds will be donated; and whether the fundraiser will
be part of the licensee's regularly scheduled pledge drive or fundraising
effort."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.