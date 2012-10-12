FCC Outlines Incentive Auction Workshop

The FCC has released details of its Oct. 26

broadcaster workshop on the incentive spectrum auctions and their impact both

on broadcasters who give up their spectrum and those who chose not to.

The

FCC is trying to reclaim as much as 120 MHz of spectrum from broadcasters to

re-auction for wireless broadband.

The

workshop will attempt to pack a lot of info on spectrum repacking, auction

design and station eligibility into under two hours.

The

workshop will go from 1:30 to 3:15 and Commissioner Mignon Clyburn will be delivering

opening remarks.

The

topics of discussion will include reverse auction design proposals, band plans,

interference and repacking and more, plus a half hour at the end for questions.

On hand to answer questions at the workshop, which will be "broadcast live

over the Internet," include Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake, Wireless Bureau

Chief Ruth Milkman, Office of Engineering and Technology Chief Julie Knapp.

Broadcasters

will likely have a lot of those. The FCC released its auction proposals two

weeks ago, but it did not provide hard answers on how stations will be repacked

and what interference protections they will be given, though it signaled that

preserving at least 98% of coverage areas was the target, as it was in the DTV

transition back in 2009.