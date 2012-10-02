FCC Outlines Broadcast Incentive Auction Proposal

The FCC released its 205-page (including addenda) incentive

auction framework proposal on Tuesday, and it is suggesting broadcasters may

prefer a multiple-round, "dynamic" auction rather than one with a

single round of sealed bids, where the decision not to sell in that first round

would be "irreversible."

The proposal, which launches a process with mostly questions

and requests for comment, was adopted as a notice of proposed rulemaking on Sept.

28. Final rules aren't expected to be voted on until mid-2013, with auctions

slated for 2014.

The FCC is proposing two options for the reverse auction

that compensates broadcasters for giving up spectrum for re-auction to the

highest bidders -- presumably wireless broadband providers. The first option

the FCC describes as a "single-round, sealed bid procedure, in which

bidders would specify, during a single bidding round, the payment they would be

willing to accept in exchange for relinquishing various spectrum usage

rights."

The second is a multiple-round, "dynamic" auction

the FCC describes this way: "Bidders would indicate their willingness to

accept iteratively lower payments in exchange for relinquishing rights. For

example, in a descending clock auction prices would start high and decline over

time.

"As the price ticks down, stations would indicate whether

they would be willing to relinquish certain spectrum rights at the current

prices. Those that would still be willing to relinquish rights would remain

active in the clock auction, while those that found the current prices for all

the relinquishment options too low would decline all the offers, exit the

auction, and continue broadcasting in their pre-auction band. The exit decision

would be irreversible. We could also offer bidders the option of submitting a â€˜proxy

bid' in advance of the clock auction indicating the minimum payment they would

be willing to accept in exchange for relinquishing spectrum rights, making it

possible for bidders to submit bids just once. The clock auction would then use

the proxy bid to generate and submit bids dynamically on behalf of the

bidder."

The FCC suggested the dynamic version would be better for

broadcasters since they would not have to determine at the outset the exact bid

they would accept. It said the single-round version might be better for the

commission, since it would likely require less complex software and be easier

to administer.

The NPRM also proposes two different algorithms to help

figure out how to factor repacking into the bidding process, since not all

spectrum will be equally as valuable to the FCC.

It asks for input on whether it should figure into the

repacking/auction equation the case where a broadcaster giving up spectrum

creates "white areas" without any broadcast service, thought is

suggests that adds an "additional technical constraint [that] would

increase the complexity of the repacking process, possibly requiring additional

time and resources and limiting the efficiency of the outcome."

As to paying broadcasters, the FCC asks whether it should

pay the value of their bid, or "the highest amount it could have bid and

still have had its bid accepted," the latter which the FCC says would

compensate for lowball and highball bids.

Broadcasters have been eager to vet the plan to see just how

the auction will be structured and how broadcasters who don't give up their

spectrum will be protected when they are repacked into smaller spectrum

quarters by the FCC.

The FCC extolls the virtues of broadcasting, but also talks

about its diminishing audience and uneven uptake of multicasting as it builds

its case for some broadcasters giving up spectrum real estate.

"Broadcast television stations provide free video

programming that is often highly responsive to the needs and interests of the

communities they serve," the notice says. "Among other things,

broadcast television stations provide children's educational programming,

coverage of community news and events, reasonable access for federal political

candidates, closed captioning, and emergency information. A small but

significant segment of the Nation's population relies solely on over-the-air

broadcast television stations for video programming service."

On the other hand, says the commission:

"Although broadcast television continues to be a vital

source of local news and information for most Americans, the other offerings in

the video programming marketplace have diverted much of broadcast television's

over-the-air viewing audience over the years. For example, in 1960 virtually

all television households received video programming service by viewing a

broadcast television station's over-the-air signal. In contrast, during the

2011-2012 television season, the Nielsen Company estimates that only 10.7

million television households, or approximately 10 percent of the total, rely

solely on over-the-air broadcast television service."

The National Association of Broadcasters, in arguing for the

medium's continuing relevance and importance, says that figure is much higher,

pointing in part to increasing cord-cutting.

The FCC gives broadcasters plenty of props for news content.

"Seventy-eight percent of Americans say that on a â€˜typical day' they get

news from their local broadcast television station (either directly

over-the-air, or through cable and satellite services)-more than from newspapers,

the Internet, or the radio. Likewise, the three major broadcast network

nationwide evening newscasts draw 22 million viewers (either directly over the

air, or through cable and satellite services)-five times the number of

primetime viewers for the three major cable news networks (CNN, Fox News

Channel, and MSNBC). In fact, broadcast content draws such significant

viewership that 96 of the top 100 TV shows in the 2011-2012 season originated

on broadcast television. In addition, many households that subscribe to other

video programming sources rely on over-the-air broadcast signals for some

television sets in their homes."

And while the FCC gives broadcasters credit for taking a

three-screen approach to their future -- on-air, online and on-the-go -- it

also points out that not all broadcasters can and are taking advantage of those

opportunities, who it suggests might want to take it up on an auction offer.

"As of 2010, roughly 29 percent of commercial broadcast

television stations did no multicasting. Only a fraction of broadcasters at

this point offer Mobile DTV channels," the notice said. "Those

broadcasters that are able to take advantage of these and other opportunities

offered by an evolving marketplace have every prospect of continuing

successfully to provide the public the benefits of free over-the-air

television. For those that cannot, Congress's mandate to conduct a broadcast

television spectrum incentive auction creates alternative opportunities."

NAB president Gordon Smith has conceded there are some

spectrum speculators looking to cash in, but says there has been no stampede of

interest from his members in giving up spectrum.