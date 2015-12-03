FCC Outlines Auction Application Aids

Broadcasters interested in putting spectrum into the upcoming broadcast incentive auction will want to mark Dec. 8 on their calendars and bookmark this FCC online tutorial.

The FCC is trying to clear up to 126 MHz of spectrum from broadcasters to re-auction for wireless broadband.

In a blog post Thursday, Gary Epstein and Howard Symons, chair and vice chair, respectively, of the Incentive Auction Task Force, pointed out that the application window opens Dec. 8, but also reminded broadcasters that the commission will also hold a workshop on the application process that day. Broadcasters can attend in person, or more likely view it online.

The workshop covers the pre-auction process—the auction is still slated to kick off March 29. That is the date broadcasters have to commit to their auction options, though the actual bidding won't commence for several weeks after that.

The workshop will also provide an overview of ownership requirements, channel sharing agreements, the relinquishment options—there are several—and more.

The FCC has released the instructions for the form, but the form itself will not be released until Dec. 8.

They also said the FCC next month would release file formats for reverse auction round results for broadcasters who want to download that information after every round of bidding. But they will also be able to view the results on the FCC's online portal.