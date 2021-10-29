FCC Opens Rip and Replace Reimbursement Window

Cable broadband providers looking to get reimbursed for ripping and replacing suspect tech from their networks can now line up, the FCC said Friday.



The commission Friday (Oct. 29) opened the filing window for its Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program.

Also: Congress Bans Licenses to Suspect Tech



Congress directed the FCC to reimburse carriers for the mandate to weed out tech like that of Huawei and ZTE, and gave it $1.895 billion to hand out.



The FCC back in July voted to extend the reimbursement program to larger players. The proposed cap on reimbursing providers of advanced telecom services for the reasonable costs for removing, replacing and disposing of equipment had been those with two million customers. Now, the cap is 10 million.

Also: FCC Seeks Comment on Rip-and-Replace Cost Catalog



“Trust in our communications systems is fundamental, and to preserve that trust we need to identify threats and mitigate risk,” said chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel Friday in announcing the window was now open. “Today we are doing just that by opening up a new program that will reimburse providers for the cost of replacing equipment and services that pose a threat to national security. Removing insecure equipment from existing networks after installation is challenging. This program is here to help. We also want our communications companies to have the opportunity to use promising and innovative alternatives, like interoperable open radio access network solutions, as we build tomorrow’s networks.”



Cable broadband operators will need a form 5640 Application Request for Funding Allocation, which is available here: https://www.fcc.gov/supplychain



The filing window closes Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET.