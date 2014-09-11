FCC Opens New Online Avenue for Net Neutrality Comments

The FCC has agreed on a third way in the Open Internet debate, to submit comments, that is, given the flood of them as the Sept. 15 deadline approached, and the comments driven by the Sept. 10 Internet Slowdown protest.

In a blog post, FCC CIO David Bray said that the FCC is making a CSV (common separated values) file for bulk upload of comments, all of which will be "recieved and recorded."

"The Commission welcomes the record-setting level of public input in this proceeding, and we want to do everything we can to make sure all voices are heard and reflected in the public record," said Bray.

