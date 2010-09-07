FCC Opens Door on Broadband Speed Tests, License Status

The FCC is

making it easier for John Q. Public to massage and manipulate its data

on broadband speeds and check out the status of various FCC licenses.

That is part of a just-announced suite of online tools.

At the Gov

2.0 conference, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and FCC Managing

Director Steven VanRoekel unveiled the new tools, which they said would

allow "innovators and developers" to leverage the

data in ways "never imagined."

It is part

of a larger government initiative to open up data for public inspection

and application. For example, FAA data released to the public resulted

in an online application for tracking the on-time

performance of airline flights.

Not only has

the FCC released the API's (Application Programing Interfaces) to

improve communications across databases, it has created a site for

developers.

Among the

first data/tools released for general consumption are the results from

over 1 million broadband speed tests, as well as a tool that matches

geographic locations with census block level information,

the kind of info it is now collecting on broadband availability. The

FCC points out that almost every government database uses some kind

of census block metric.