FCC Opens Docket on Gannett/Belo

The FCC has opened a public docket (No. 13-189) on Gannett's

proposed $2.2 billion purchase of Belo Corp. TV stations.

That followed two petitions to deny/condition the deal filed

last week by various parties including the AmericanCable Association, DirecTV and Time Warner Cable and FreePress and other public advocacy groups and unions.

Opening a docket means that the FCC will collect public

comment online about the proposed station license transfer and requests to

block it.

The FCC has made it a "permit but disclose"

proceeding, which means the FCC will allow interested parties to meet and talk

with commissioners and staff about the merger, but they must disclose those ex

parte meetings publicly.

Oppositions to the petitions to deny are due Aug.

8, replies to those comments are due Aug. 20.