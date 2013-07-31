FCC Opens Docket on Gannett/Belo
The FCC has opened a public docket (No. 13-189) on Gannett's
proposed $2.2 billion purchase of Belo Corp. TV stations.
That followed two petitions to deny/condition the deal filed
last week by various parties including the AmericanCable Association, DirecTV and Time Warner Cable and FreePress and other public advocacy groups and unions.
Opening a docket means that the FCC will collect public
comment online about the proposed station license transfer and requests to
block it.
The FCC has made it a "permit but disclose"
proceeding, which means the FCC will allow interested parties to meet and talk
with commissioners and staff about the merger, but they must disclose those ex
parte meetings publicly.
Oppositions to the petitions to deny are due Aug.
8, replies to those comments are due Aug. 20.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.