FCC OKs Cable/CLEC Purchases

It's been a good last few days for the National Cable and

Telecommunications Association. In the wake of the FCC's circulation Sept. 14

of a draft order sunsetting exclusive cable programming contracts of vertically

integrated operators, the commission Monday said it would allow cable operators

to buy competitive local exchange carriers. Both were changes NCTA had sought.





The FCC said allowing the mergers would "likely speed

the entry of cable operators into the market for telecommunications services

provided to business customers [the special access competition the FCC is

trying to promote] and will foster increased facilities-based competition for

these services."





So, while the literal language of the prohibition applied to

competitive local exchange carriers, the FCC saw the prohibition as preventing

more competition for the real target, which was "entrenched" with incumbents

like AT&T and Verizon.





The FCC actually denied NCTA's petition on Monday for a

declaratory ruling that FCC rules do not prohibit those mergers, saying it

unambiguously does. But in the same breath, or at least the same order, the FCC

concluded that NCTA had demonstrated that the FCC should forbear from enforcing

that prohibition because 1) the rules allow a CLEC to buy a cable operator, so

allowing the transaction from the other direction "harmonizes" the

rules and because 2) cable/CLEC mergers, which are usually with the non-dominant

carrier -- so no AT&T or Verizon, for example -- potentially serve many

pro-competitive goals.





The FCC has suspended its deregulatory triggers for special

access service as it decides whether and how to reregulate those rates.

Monday's forbearance is meant to be another move to spur competition in special

access -- business rather than residential -- telecom service.





"Our public interest determination derives [in part]

from our determination that a merger between a competitive LEC and a cable

operator frequently can result in significant public interest benefits, in part

because the transaction will foster facilities-based competition in the

enterprise market, a long-standing goal of the Commission," the FCC said.





The other part of its public interest determination was that

"we commend the Commission for removing outdated obstacles that have

historically deterred pro-competitive transactions between cable operators and

competitive local phone companies," said NCTA president Michael Powell. "The

cable industry provides millions of American businesses and consumers with

competitive digital voice services and today's decision will help ensure that

more Americans can benefit from the savings and convenience that cable offers."





To forbear from enforcing the prohibition, the FCC had to

conclude that: "(1) enforcement of the regulation is not necessary to

ensure that the telecommunications carrier's charges, practices,

classifications, or regulations are just, reasonable, and not unjustly or

unreasonably discriminatory; (2) enforcement of the regulation is not necessary

to protect consumers; and (3) forbearance from applying such provision or

regulation is consistent with the public interest."





The FCC also pointed out that such purchases are still

subject to its transaction review process, which is a shield from potential

harmful effects.