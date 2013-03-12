FCC Okays T-Mobile/MetroPCS Merger

The FCC has approved the merger of T-Mobile and MetroPCS.

The National Association of Broadcasters had asked the FCC

to approve the T-Mobile/MetroPCS merger. That, according to an NAB source, was

the firsttime NAB has endorsed a wireless merger.

T-Mobile is one of the wireless carriers that the NAB teamed

up with to endorse a framework for the incentive auction band plan.

In a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, NAB

president Gordon Smith had urged the commission to approve the merger, saying

it was further evidence that the free market was the route to "purported

spectrum challenges."

Last October, T-Mobile and MetroPCS proposed a merger

creating a $24.8 billion, 42.5 million subscriber company. T-Mobile is a

subsidiary of German company Deutsche Telekom.

The FCC and Justice last fall blocked AT&T's bid to buy

T-Mobile, but that involved one of the two dominant carriers heavying up, while

this deal could create a stronger competitor to AT&T and Verizon.

"With today's approval, America's mobile market

continues to strengthen, moving toward robust competition and revitalized

competitors," said Genachowski in a statement on the deal approval.

"We are seeing billions more in network investment, while the courts have

upheld key FCC decisions to accelerate broadband build-out, promote competition

and benefit consumers, including our broadband data roaming and pole attachment

rules. Today's action will benefit millions of American consumers and help the

U.S maintain the global leadership in mobile it has regained in recent years."

The Justice Department also concluded its review of the deal, announcing Tuesday that "the Antitrust Division has determined that the combination of T-Mobile and MetroPCS is unlikely to harm consumers or substantially lessen competition and has closed its investigation."