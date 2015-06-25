FCC Official: T-Mobile Petition to Be Denied

Confirming earlier reports in B&C and MultiChannel News, an FCC official has confirmed that the chairman is sticking with his proposal to set aside 30 MHz of low-band broadcast spectrum for competitive wireless carriers in the upcoming incentive auction.

That came from an FCC official speaking on background to reporters in a briefing about a related subject, new small business bidding rules for the upcoming broadcast incentive auction, and future wireless auctions in general.

Asked about the 30 MHz reserve in the incentive auction, which T-Mobile has been pushing the FCC to increase to 40 MHZ, the official said the plan was to deny the T-Mobile petition and stick with 30 MHz.

That is how much spectrum the FCC will open up to bidders other than AT&T and Verizon, which together already have the majority of low-band spectrum, as well as the majority of wireless customers.

T-Mobile was not giving up, given that the full FCC has not yet voted on the chairman's plan--it is scheduled to July 16--and edits and changes are still possible.

“Low-band spectrum is the holy grail for AT&T and Verizon," said T-Mobile SV, government affairs, Andy Levin. "If others get it, and the Big Two have to compete on price, their customers alone would save over $20 billion per year. That's why everyone with a wireless phone has a stake in the outcome of this proceeding, and the FCC should heed the calls of DOJ, many in Congress and a slew of consumer groups and move to strengthen the reserve.”

The past week has seen letters from a host of high-profile Democrats (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/more-democrats-push-fcc...) and one from the Justice Department (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/doj-signals-preference-...), all signaling they thought the FCC should reserve low-band spectrum for competitive carriers sufficient to promote competition.