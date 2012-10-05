FCC NRPM Includes Potential Revision of Buying Group Definition

According to sources, the further notice of

proposed rulemaking accompanying the FCC's exclusive ban sunset order

will include a proposal to change the FCC's definition of "buying

group" to

allow the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) to file program access

complaints without assuming collective liability for all of its members.

The

American Cable Association has been pushing for the change, saying the current

definition does not reflect current industry practices.'

NCTC

is a nonprofit consortium of smaller cable operators who negotiate program

carriage deals as a group in order to get volume discounts.

As

currently defined, a buying group to qualify for standing to file a complaint

has to assume "full liability for payments due to programmers under a

master agreement," even though programmers didn't require that as part of

their contracts.

"With

nearly all small and medium-sized MVPDs dependent on their buying group to

secure rights to cable programming networks," said ACA President Matt Polka

last June, "these operators will receive protection from the program

access rules only to the extent that their buying group is given the same

protections in its dealings with cable-affiliated programmers that individual

MVPDs are given, which is what Congress always intended. The time has come for

the FCC to update its rules by revising its definition of 'buying groups."

The

FCC is now teeing that up for comment and potential revision.