FCC NPRM Draft: Repacked Stations Generally to Retain at Least 98% of Coverage Area

According to FCC sources, the draft framework for spectrum

incentive auctions assumes that the repacking model it adopts will result,

"generally" in less than a 2% loss of coverage are for stations that

are moved or consolidated to free up spectrum for auction.

By statute, the FCC must make all reasonable efforts to

preserve coverage areas and interference protections for stations that opt to

retain some or all of their spectrum.

While the language could change between now and the planned

Sept. 28 vote on the notice of proposed rulemaking, the item currently

anticipates, based on the FCC's experience with moving and repacking stations

for the 2009 DTV transition, that the move will "generally impact less

than 2% of a station's coverage area," although it does seek comment on

that.

While a more detailed model of the auction design, an

appendix to the notice, is still forthcoming -- look for that to be circulated

to all the commissioners this week, said one of the sources speaking on

background -- the model for the broadcaster reverse auction is a "reverse

clock" proposal. In that model, the FCC will ask: "Who is willing to

give up spectrum for $1 million, who's in for $900,000?" and so on, until

it gets to the lowest bid. Even if there are several broadcasters who stay in

until that lowest bid, they won't necessarily get a payout since the FCC will

have to decide through its repacking optimization model which stations make the

most sense.