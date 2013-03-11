FCC: For Now, OVDs Don't Have to Show Comparables to Comcast

The FCC's Media Bureau says that, at least for now and

perhaps for good, over-the-top video distributors who seek access to

Comcast/NBCU-owned programming don't have to make the terms of their agreements

with other programmers available to Comcast outside counsel of experts.

The bureau got a request from a bunch of those other

programmers, including CBS, News Corp., Sony, Time Warner, Viacom and Disney,

that it stay its own December 2012 decision that OVDs that invoke the FCC's

"benchmark" condition in the Comcast/NBCU deal have to make that info

available. But the bureau, instead, dismissed that stay request as well as

opposition to it by Comcast, and granted the stay on the Media Bureau's own

motion.

The benchmark condition requires that a Comcast/NBCU

programmer "provide a requesting OVD with [programming] if the OVD has an

agreement for comparable programming with a peer programmer. The programming

that a C-NBCU programmer is required to provide to the OVD must be on terms

that are economic[ally] equivalent" to the terms the OVD has received from the

peer programmer.

"The Content Companies raise significant issues, and we

believe that the public interest will be best served by staying the Benchmark

Condition Order to allow the Commission an opportunity to address those

issues," the bureau said. Those issues were primarily about

confidentiality. Comcast has countered that without access to the comparable

info, costly and otherwise unnecessary arbitration would become the norm in the

benchmarking condition. Comcast made that point in conversations with FCC

officials in the wake of that bureau decision late last week, according to FCC

documents.

In

the December decision, the bureau clarified that "OVDs that

invoke the Benchmark Condition must disclose the terms of comparable peer

programming agreements to the extent necessary to enable C-NBCU to carry out

its obligations under the condition."

That decision, which is now stayed, had been in response to

Comcast's request for clarification that if it were to provide similar terms,

it would have to know what the other terms were to avoid de fact lengthy

arbitration in every case. While Comcast had asked that the info be made

available to Comcast employees, the bureau decided that it should only go to an

outside entity.

Not wanting to make that info available to the competition, even

through outside counsel, CBS, News Corp. et al filed the stay request Dec. 18,

which was joined by Public Knowledge, asking for the stay and challenging the

condition. Comcast fired back that it was "self-evident" that it

could not comply with the comparable terms and conditions benchmark unless it

had the comparables.

Although the bureau agreed with Comcast about

making the info available, it is apparently rethinking that. The bureau said

the commission could decide that making the terms of other deals was not

necessary to fulfill the benchmark condition, or change its mind and conclude

that was not in the public interest.