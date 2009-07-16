FCC Nominees To Get Vote July 21
The Senate has scheduled a vote for Tuesday, July 21, on the nominations of Mignon Clyburn and Meredith Attwell Baker as FCC commissioners.
The pair are expected to be confirmed after a fairly uneventful nonmination hearing July 15 at which both were praised and several Senators expressed their support and belief the two would not have a problem securing their seats.
Baker, a Republican, is the former head of the NTIA, while Clyburn, A Democrat, is a South Carolina public utility regulator and daughter of House Majority Whip James Clyburn.
