FCC Nominees To Get Vote July 21

The Senate has scheduled a vote for Tuesday, July 21, on the nominations of Mignon Clyburn and Meredith Attwell Baker as FCC commissioners.



The pair are expected to be confirmed after a fairly uneventful nonmination hearing July 15 at which both were praised and several Senators expressed their support and belief the two would not have a problem securing their seats.



Baker, a Republican, is the former head of the NTIA, while Clyburn, A Democrat, is a South Carolina public utility regulator and daughter of House Majority Whip James Clyburn.