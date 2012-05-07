FCC Nominee Approval Draws Accolades From Industry

Congratulations began to pour in from industry, the FCC and

the Hill only moments after the Senate quickly, unanimously and without fanfare

approved Monday the nominations of Ajit Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel to fill the

two vacant commissioner seats at the FCC.

"I want to congratulate Ajit Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel on

their Senate confirmation and welcome them to the Commission," said FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski. "They bring deep knowledge of our sector, and

proven track records of accomplishment. President Obama made an

outstanding choice in their nominations, and I look forward to working with

them."

The additions do not change the makeup of the commission,

but boost the chairman's Democratic majority from 2-1 to 3-2, and prevents the

theoretical possibility of one commissioner holding up a vote by not showing up

and thus preventing a quorum (at least three members).

"We offer our sincere congratulations to Ajit Pai and

Jessica Rosenworcel on the occasion of their confirmation by the full

Senate," said a veteran of the process, National Cable &

Telecommunications Association President and former FCC Chairman Michael

Powell. "We know that they will each prove to be valuable additions to the

Commission, and we look forward to working with them to promote continued

investment and innovation in the communications marketplace."

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Jessica

Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai on their confirmations as commissioners of the Federal

Communications Commission by the United States Senate," said FCC

Commissioner Robert McDowell. "Their experience and credentials will be an

asset to the Commission.

"Now that we have a full five member FCC, I look

forward to all of us rolling up our sleeves and getting to work on several

important matters facing the Commission for the benefit of American consumers,

including but certainly not limited to: implementation of the new incentive

auction legislation, finally putting the power of unlicensed use of the TV 'White

Spaces' into consumers' hands, adopting sensible universal service contribution

reform, modernizing our media ownership rules to reflect the competitive

marketplace of the Digital Age, important transactions requiring

expeditious review, and much, much more."

"I am elated that the Senate has confirmed two qualified and

intelligent FCC Commissioners and that the FCC will resume full operations,"

said Chairman Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), for

whom Rosenworcel has been a top adviser. "Jessica Rosenworcel has spent nearly

fifteen years working on communications issues, and I believe there is no

better-qualified person for this position. Her understanding of complex

communications policy is unparalleled and will be a major asset to the

Commission. She will bring her meticulous and professional mindset that

we have enjoyed here at the Commerce Committee to the FCC as an effective and

sharp Commissioner. I am going to miss her terribly on the Commerce Committee."

"Ajit Pai has experience in both the private and public

sectors and brings a deep understanding of the communications challenges in

rural America to his new role as FCC Commissioner...I look forward to working

with Jessica and Ajit as FCC Commissioners on closing the digital divide that

exists in our country and bringing much-needed, expanded access to all

Americans, including rural Americans who currently are underserved."

"We're pleased that the long delay in the Senate is

over, and that we will have five commissioners at the FCC once more," said

Free Press President Craig Aaron. "Both Ajit Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel

are extremely knowledgeable policy experts and well qualified for their new

positions. We congratulate the new commissioners on their confirmations, and we

look forward to working with both of them in the very near future.

"We hope the FCC's newest members will focus first and

foremost on promoting the public interest. The decisions the FCC makes in the

next few years will determine the shape of our media system for a generation.

Thanks to undue industry influence at places like the FCC, many people have

lost faith in public institutions. The public needs champions at the FCC. We

hope the newest commissioners will use both the bully pulpit and their votes to

ensure that media and technology benefit the vast majority of Americans and not

just a few powerful moguls."

"On behalf of CTIA and the wireless industry, I congratulate

the newest FCC Commissioners, Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai," said

CTIA: The Wireless Association President Steve Largent. "Their knowledge

of communications issues and their experience in Washington will make them

great assets for the Commission. I look forward to working with them on key

wireless issues, including the bipartisan and bicameral spectrum issues, to

ensure the U.S. wireless ecosystem retains its global leadership position.""We applaud the Senate on the approvals of Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai to serve as FCC Commissioners," said Consumer Electronics Association President Gary Shapiro. "Ms. Rosenworcel and Mr. Pai each have a deep understanding of technology policy and will be excellent FCC commissioners. We look forward to working with both of these distinguished individuals to restore our nation's economy by advancing sound communications policies that promote technological innovation."