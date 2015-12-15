FCC: No Plans to Auction More TV Spectrum

“There are no plans to auction or otherwise repurpose additional spectrum in the TV band," an FCC spokesman told B&C.

That was in response to a report that panelists from the wireless microphone industry at the NewsTech Forum in New York had signaled that "contrary to assurances the FCC gave Congress and the broadcast industry...the agency has told parties lobbying to protect wireless mic spectrum that it will likely conduct a future auction to recover more TV spectrum."

The spokesman said that the commission has been "consistent and unequivocal: Next year's Incentive Auction is the last opportunity to obtain low-band spectrum for the foreseeable future. The goal of this auction is to realign use of the 600 MHz band for consumers' 21st century needs, which includes both increased broadband capacity and a healthy broadcast TV market,” he said.

An FCC official speaking on background said the message the FCC has sent mic usersis that there will be new opportunities as the UHF band changes post-incentive auction, a point it has made in public proceedings, but was not signaling the commission was coming after more broadcast spectrum via another auction.