FCC NetNeutrality RulesAmendment Introduced OnHouse Floor

As promised, House Republicans introduced

an amendment Thursday on the House floor that would block funding for

implementing the FCC's new network neutrality rules.

The amendment, which had yet to be voted at press time, was

among hundreds being offered to the continuing resolution, which is the bill

that keeps government funding flowing through September as a stop-gap measure

given the failure to pass a long-term appropriations bill.

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who introduced the amendment

Thursday, said in his opening statement that the amendment was itself a stop-gap

measure until a more permanent blocking maneuver could be implemented.

"I am bringing up this funds limitation today to

prevent the FCC from spending funds to implement its network neutrality rules

regulating the Internet," he said. "It is a stop-gap measure while we

work toward passing a more permanent solution, our resolution of disapproval,

H.J. Res. 37, which would nullify the rules themselves. I encourage everyone

who cares about the Internet to cosponsor that resolution."

Republicans, who defended the amendment during about half an

hour of floor debate, according to a Walden staffer, included Rep. Lee Terry

(Neb.), Fred Upton (Mich.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) and Steve Scalise

(La.). Democrats rising in opposition included Henry Waxman (Calif.), Ed

Markey (Mass.) and Anna Eshoo (Calif.).

All were essentially echoing the divide over the issue in

evidence at an FCC oversight hearing on the rules Wednesday.

A Walden staffer estimated a vote on the amendment could

come sometime this evening (Feb. 17).

Rep. Markey said during floor debate

that the Republicans were trying to give the 'net over to "broadband

barons." He said that those who voted for it "will see an inevitable

decline in innovation, in investment, in the private sector, in the new

products, the new technology, the new application, these new devices which are

basically invented by hundreds and thousands of smaller companies in our

country. That's the choice you have. Vote no on this amendment that shuts down

the Internet."