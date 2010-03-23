FCC National Broadband Plan: Senate Commerce Committee Cancels Oversight Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has abruptly canceled its planned oversight hearing on the national broadband plan.

That news came in an e-mail from the committee that arrived at 2:32 for the announced 2:30 hearing.

A Commerce Committee spokesperson was unavailable for comment on the abrupt schedule change but an FCC spokesperson said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski was ready to testify on the plan.

A source on background said the cancellation appeared to be part of a general hold on committee meetings Tuesday over the healthcare bill, which would explain the cancellation only minutes, if that, before Genachowski was to testify.

He had already released his written testimony for the hearing.