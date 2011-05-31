FCC Names Zittrain NewDistinguished Scholar

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

has named Jonathan Zittrain as the FCC's new distinguished scholar, succeeding

Stuart Benjamin, the first person to hold that post.

Zittrain is a Harvard law

professor and co-foudner of the Berkman Center for Internet & Society. He is also the author of "The

Future of the Internet -- And How to Stop It" on the future of the

Internet and the PC. Zittrain has warned of a cybersecurity threat that could

produce a digital "Pearl

Harbor."

Benjamin's views came under fire

from the outset from broadcasters disturbed over past writings, particularly

"Roasting the Pig to Burn Down the House," in which he suggested

broadcast spectrum would be better off in other hands, and that regulating

broadcasters out of business might be one way to do it.