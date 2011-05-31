FCC Names Zittrain NewDistinguished Scholar
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski
has named Jonathan Zittrain as the FCC's new distinguished scholar, succeeding
Stuart Benjamin, the first person to hold that post.
Zittrain is a Harvard law
professor and co-foudner of the Berkman Center for Internet & Society. He is also the author of "The
Future of the Internet -- And How to Stop It" on the future of the
Internet and the PC. Zittrain has warned of a cybersecurity threat that could
produce a digital "Pearl
Harbor."
Benjamin's views came under fire
from the outset from broadcasters disturbed over past writings, particularly
"Roasting the Pig to Burn Down the House," in which he suggested
broadcast spectrum would be better off in other hands, and that regulating
broadcasters out of business might be one way to do it.
