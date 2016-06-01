FCC Names TV Station Repack Point Person

The FCC has made a number of personnel changes and additions, including a point person for the post-spectrum auction transition, a name broadcasters will want to add to their address books.

Jean Kiddoo, deputy chief of the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, has joined the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force as deputy chair.

She will focus on the post-auction transition, helping plan and implement the repacking of broadcasters following the auction, which began May 31. That post-auction tasks include relicensing TV stations, handing out new channel assignments, paying auction bidders and administering the $1.75 billion relocation fund.

She will be coordinating with different bureaus—Media, Wireless, Wireline—over a multi-year process—probably at least 39 months after close of the auction.

Meanwhile in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, chief Jon Wilkins said he plans to tap Suzanne Tetreault to be deputy chief. Tetreault has been deputy general counsel in the Office of General Counsel.

And to round out the moves, FCC general counsel John Sallet is naming Jennifer Tatel deputy general counsel for administrative law issues. She has been chief of staff in the Office of General Counsel and will continue to hold that post as well.